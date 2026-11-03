Mystery deepens over Pamela Genini as seals broken at Milan murder house and jewels vanish

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN – There is no peace for the memory of Pamela Genini, the 29-year-old model brutally murdered with 76 knife wounds by her ex-partner Gianluca Soncin on 14 October 2025. More than a year after the crime, and following the macabre desecration of her grave in March at Strozza cemetery (Bergamo), a new and disturbing chapter has been added to the tragic legal and human story of the young woman.

According to recent television reconstructions, someone broke into the flat at 33 via Iglesias in the Gorla district of Milan, the scene of the massacre and still under judicial seizure.

Broken seals and missing jewels: “Whoever entered had the keys”

During checks by the police, officers found the seals on the front door had clearly been tampered with. Inside the property, latex gloves of unknown origin were discovered, along with evidence suggesting a thorough search: several jewellery boxes belonging to Pamela were found completely empty.

The victim’s mother, Una Smirnova, expressed profound dismay at what had happened:

“I have no idea who could have entered. There were no signs of forced entry on the door; whoever entered had the keys.” — Una Smirnova, Pamela Genini’s mother

The incident raises serious questions about how someone managed to access the crime scene without forcing entry, exactly as happened on the day of the murder, when Soncin entered the building using a copy of the keys he had secretly made.

A long ordeal: from femicide to grave desecration

The tragic story of Pamela Genini revealed patterns of hatred and persecution long before her disappearance. Gianluca Soncin, originally from Biella but living in Cervia, had established a possessive and violent relationship with her, isolating her from loved ones until she decided to end it. Soncin refused to accept her decision and planned the ambush with two knives. During his trial, which began in October 2026, he apologised in court, saying he understood the gravity of his actions—apologies briskly rejected by Pamela’s mother and sister Veronica, who called them “plastic words”.

Adding to the family’s grief was the discovery on 23 March 2026 at Strozza cemetery, where Pamela’s grave was desecrated and her body stolen and decapitated (the head has still not been found). Another former acquaintance of the model, Francesco Dolci, was investigated for desecration of a corpse and theft; he has always denied any involvement.

The latest break-in at the seized house in Milan now reopens investigators’ questions about who continues to circle around the belongings and memory of the 29-year-old.