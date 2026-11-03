Sicily, slow tourism and revival of inland areas: Fontana at Fieracavalli for the Way of Saint James

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VERONA – Ten municipalities, 130 kilometres of route and an invaluable heritage of history, spirituality, nature and traditions to rediscover. The Way of Saint James in Sicily, which links Caltagirone to Capizzi through the heart of the island, will be one of the stars of Fieracavalli Verona 2026, with the special participation of the president of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana.

The institutional event is scheduled for Thursday 5 November at 12.30pm in Pavilion 4, within the exhibition space set up by the Region of Sicily under the slogan “Sicily at walking pace”. The conference, titled “Sicily restarting at a slow pace”, will provide a prime showcase to take stock of the revival of inland Sicily through experiential tourism and the enhancement of the network of pilgrim routes.

Institutional attendance and debate on sustainable tourism

The conference programme includes opening remarks by the president of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo, followed by speeches from the president of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana and the deputy president of the Region of Sicily and regional minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Mediterranean Fisheries, Luca Sammartino.

At the centre of the debate will be the construction of a new model of synergistic collaboration between the regional government and local authorities, aimed at strengthening coordination of promotional initiatives, tourist hospitality and route maintenance.

130 km through the heart of the island: villages, nature and food and wine

The Way of Saint James winds through a fascinating area that touches ten municipalities (Caltagirone, San Michele di Ganzaria, Mirabella Imbaccari, Piazza Armerina, Aidone, Valguarnera Caropepe, Assoro, Nissoria, Nicosia and Capizzi) and involves four dioceses.

The route represents a development opportunity for inland Sicily:

Production chains and typical products : the way enhances local agricultural businesses and traditional produce, including the Pilgrim’s Bread, an icon of the link between rural culture and hospitality.

: the way enhances local agricultural businesses and traditional produce, including the Pilgrim’s Bread, an icon of the link between rural culture and hospitality. Integration with the equestrian world : participation in Fieracavalli will also highlight the potential of horseback travel, reconnecting Sicily’s rural tradition with the new frontiers of equestrian tourism.

: participation in Fieracavalli will also highlight the potential of horseback travel, reconnecting Sicily’s rural tradition with the new frontiers of equestrian tourism. Socio-economic regeneration: the creation of new widespread hospitality services along the route aims to counter the depopulation of villages and generate economic spin-offs for local communities.

With the Verona showcase, Sicily is nominating the Way of Saint James to become an international reference model for the regeneration and sustainable enjoyment of inland areas.