Palermo: Citysea by chef Natale Giunta wins Gambero Rosso’s Due Forchette for the third year

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PALERMO – A major confirmation for fine dining and gastronomy in Sicily’s capital. For the third consecutive year, the Citysea restaurant by Palermo chef and entrepreneur Natale Giunta has won the coveted Due Forchette award in the annual “Ristoranti d’Italia” guide published by Gambero Rosso, achieving an overall score of 81 points.

The venue, opened in December 2023 at the Yachting Club on via Francesco Patti at Molo Trapezoidale in Palermo, thus establishes itself among Sicily’s leading food and wine destinations, showcasing the city’s seaside area famed for its dancing fountain.

The critics’ verdict: top-quality ingredients and an innovative offering

In the review by Gambero Rosso’s experts, Citysea is described as Sicily’s largest and most innovative food & wine venue, dubbed “an elegant ship poised over the sea”.

The guide highlighted the excellence and versatility of the format:

Flexibility and hours : an offering open from 9am to 2am, catering to every need, from breakfast to pizza, sushi, steakhouse, aperitifs and gourmet dinners.

: an offering open from 9am to 2am, catering to every need, from breakfast to pizza, sushi, steakhouse, aperitifs and gourmet dinners. Culinary proposal : a strong focus on top-quality Sicilian ingredients with an eye to international trends, offering vegetarian options, local seafood, premium meats and an extensive wine list.

: a strong focus on top-quality Sicilian ingredients with an eye to international trends, offering vegetarian options, local seafood, premium meats and an extensive wine list. Expertise and service: recognition of Natale Giunta’s entrepreneurial talent – already well known to the public for his appearances on La Prova del Cuoco on Rai 1 and as owner of the Oro Bistrot and Antela venues in Rome and City Milano – and the high professionalism of the front-of-house service.

Chef Natale Giunta’s satisfaction

On receiving the guide’s verdict, the chef expressed deep gratitude for the work done by his team at the Palermo complex: