Madonie murder: post-mortem on Alessandro Barreca’s body set for Friday as Gangi investigation widens

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

GANGI (PALERMO) – The post-mortem on the body of Alessandro Barreca, the 54-year-old agricultural entrepreneur found dead at dawn on Sunday in contrada Rolica, in the rural area between Gangi and Nicosia at the heart of the Madonie region, has been scheduled for this Friday.

The man’s body was discovered outside his SUV. The investigation into the ambush is being conducted by the Carabinieri, coordinated by the Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Prosecutor Angelo Vittorio Cavallo.

Phone records under scrutiny and evidence gathered at seized farmhouse

Investigators are focusing a key part of their inquiries on the forensic analysis of the victim’s smartphone. The last traffic data and the final recorded access to the phone date back to 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, roughly 12 hours before the body was actually discovered.

Three days after the murder, judicial police activities are also centred on important field findings: