Madonie murder: post-mortem on Alessandro Barreca’s body set for Friday as Gangi investigation widens

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
GANGI (PALERMO) – The post-mortem on the body of Alessandro Barreca, the 54-year-old agricultural entrepreneur found dead at dawn on Sunday in contrada Rolica, in the rural area between Gangi and Nicosia at the heart of the Madonie region, has been scheduled for this Friday.
The man’s body was discovered outside his SUV. The investigation into the ambush is being conducted by the Carabinieri, coordinated by the Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Prosecutor Angelo Vittorio Cavallo.
Phone records under scrutiny and evidence gathered at seized farmhouse
Investigators are focusing a key part of their inquiries on the forensic analysis of the victim’s smartphone. The last traffic data and the final recorded access to the phone date back to 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, roughly 12 hours before the body was actually discovered.
Three days after the murder, judicial police activities are also centred on important field findings:
- Seizure of a building: Near the murder scene, officers sealed off an old farmhouse, inside which forensic teams found traces deemed relevant to the investigation.
- Investigative leads: Detectives continue to carefully consider the possibility of a trap or a meeting that ended in bloodshed, without however ruling out alternative lines of inquiry linked to the entrepreneur’s personal or professional life.