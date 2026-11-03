Palermo: “Cucina Solidale 100 Passi” to launch on 5 November at Palazzo dei Normanni with inclusive food truck

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Combining the memory and anti-mafia commitment with concrete solidarity and workplace inclusion lies at the heart of “Cucina Solidale 100 Passi”, an innovative social and employment initiative born within the framework of Palermo Italian Capital of Volunteering 2025 and devised by Danilo Sulis, a long-standing friend of Peppino Impastato and founder of Rete 100 Passi.

The project aims to create an ethical catering business capable of providing jobs for people in difficulty and promoting the integration of young people with disabilities, while also showcasing traditional Sicilian recipes and ingredients sourced from assets confiscated from the mafia and from the eco-friendly organic supply chain.

The presentation at Sala Pio La Torre and the crowdfunding campaign

Following an initial preview for the press, the project is entering its operational phase with an official presentation sponsored by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) and FITEL Sicilia:

Where and when : Thursday, 5 November , at 4.30pm , in the Sala Pio La Torre at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo.

: , at , in the at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo. Main objective: to promote the crowdfunding campaign titled “A food truck to give jobs to young people with disabilities”, aimed at purchasing a mobile unit equipped to take the project directly to the streets and neighbourhoods of the city.

The presence of the food truck will help overcome social prejudices by demonstrating the abilities of the young people involved and at the same time promoting a culture of ethical consumption.

A network of schools, associations and ethical business

The initiative is led by the newly formed Cooperativa Sociale 100 Passi Solidale, supported by Rete 100 Passi APS and the Associazione Nazionale Volontariato e Comunicazione Solidale ODV.

There is strong institutional and third-sector synergy: the Istituto Alberghiero “Piazza” di Palermo has guaranteed the active involvement of its students with disabilities, supported by special needs teachers, while several associations – including Progetto Itaca, Punto di Partenza, MeravigliosaMente and Alidoro – are contributing to the operational management of inclusion. The menu will be predominantly vegetarian, based on short supply chain products, ensuring a place where people can eat well while doing good.