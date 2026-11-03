Tragedy in Spanish football

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Jesús de Miguel, a Tenerife striker, has died at the age of 30 after sustaining serious injuries in a heavy collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during stoppage time in a Segunda División match.

Despite the prompt intervention of medics on the pitch and his subsequent desperate admission to the intensive care unit at the Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria hospital, the player’s neurological condition steadily deteriorated until the tragic outcome.

The death has deeply shaken the entire football community: FC Andorra, owned by Gerard Piqué, expressed its condolences and reiterated that the collision was entirely accidental, while goalkeeper Owono – deeply affected by the events – chose to deactivate his social media accounts due to the controversy and criticism he received. As a mark of mourning and deep respect, the Spanish football federation suspended all scheduled matches for the day, including Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures.