Nexus: Court of Appeal reserves decision on Carbone request

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A defence brief seeking to revoke house arrest has been filed by lawyer Sofia Amoddio, representing Concetta Carbone, the former deputy chair of the Municipal council, who is under investigation in the judicial inquiry known as Nexus, concerning alleged corruption in connection with certain contracts awarded by the Municipality of Catania.

During the hearing, held yesterday before the Court of Appeal in Catania, the defence essentially reiterated what her client had already stated before the preliminary investigations judge of the Court, Antonella Coniglio. Carbone has always denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that she never received any sums of money and, in particular, that she did not pocket the €10,000 which, according to the prosecution’s case, was the payment for awarding the contract to extend the hostel in Cassibile intended for seasonal workers. The defence also contested the allegation that the former councillor had corrupted other suspects, as claimed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which requested and obtained the precautionary measure against her.

In the course of her statements, it was clarified that Carbone’s last contact with the people involved in the investigation dated back to 3 October last year, and she also denied having agreed with the other suspects on a joint defence strategy.

At the end of the hearing, the Court of Appeal reserved its decision on the defence’s request to quash the precautionary measure, deeming the grounds for its continuation to be unfounded. The judges are expected to issue their ruling by the end of the week.