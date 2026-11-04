Einaudi school students from Syracuse at Ecomondo: the TrED class stars at the Green Economy Fair in Rimini

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SYRACUSE – A hands-on international experience for the next generation in sustainability and technology. The students of class 4TrED (Ecological and Digital Transition specialisation) at the Luigi Einaudi High School of Applied Sciences in Syracuse, accompanied by teacher Salvo La Delfa, are among the protagonists of the 29th edition of the international fair “Ecomondo”, running from 3 to 6 November at the Rimini exhibition centre.

The event is the benchmark in Europe and the Mediterranean for the Green and Circular Economy, with over 1,800 exhibiting brands, institutions, start-ups and around 800 international buyers focusing on key issues such as waste management, water treatment, bioenergy, sustainable textiles and urban regeneration.

The initiative was the brainchild of environmental lawyer Emma Schembari, who worked closely on organising the trip and selecting the educational content the students accessed during the four days in Rimini.

The Green Economy General Assembly: speeches by Ronchi and Minister Pichetto Fratin

One of the highlights of the opening day was the participation of the Syracuse delegation in the Green Economy General Assembly.

In this exceptional setting, Edo Ronchi, president of the Foundation for Sustainable Development and a former minister, presented the 2026 report titled “International drivers of the Green Economy in a critical geopolitical context”. Ronchi highlighted how dependence on imports of fossil fuels and strategic raw materials is a major vulnerability, while stressing that the green economy offers a concrete response to contain energy costs and reduce national fragility.

The Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, also spoke at the event, reaffirming the importance of the ecological transition:

“The transition should not be seen as a set of constraints, but as an evolution of production and consumption models towards greater efficiency: making better use of resources, reducing waste and creating value with less impact on ecosystems.” — Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister for the Environment and Energy Security

Pride from the school leadership

The headteacher of the Luigi Einaudi High School in Syracuse, Egizia Sipala, expressed great pride in this educational achievement: