Noemi Impellizzeri murder: histological tests awaited as medical-legal breakthrough set for 6 November

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RIPOSTO (CT) – Alongside the intense and meticulous scientific investigation carried out by RIS Messina specialists into the murder of Noemi Impellizzeri — the 33-year-old from Riposto found dead in her home on 23 August — a new and crucial medical-legal step is now under way.

A month after the necroscopic examination at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catania’s Policlinico, the experts appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the forensic doctors Giuseppe Ragazzi and Virginia Di Natale, have set the session for microscopic examination of the histological slides for 6 November at 3.30pm.

Experts face off over suffocation question

Alongside the Public Prosecutor’s technical consultants, the session will also be attended by the experts appointed by the victim’s family, Veronica Arcifa and Rosario Pennisi, as well as the forensic doctor appointed by the defence of the person under investigation.

The microscope analysis session is a decisive turning point to dispel the last doubts and definitively integrate the findings of the final autopsy report. The examination will serve in particular to rigorously refute the theory on the causes of death, confirming the exclusion of any alternative hypothesis to suffocation.

Mechanical and temporal reconstruction of the assault

The scheduled histological tests will shed full light on the temporal and mechanical sequence of the murder. The forensic doctors must determine whether Noemi died from the immediate effect of the first rope pull — which almost completely fractured a cartilaginous bone in the front of the neck — or whether death occurred in the second, subsequent phase when the body was suspended.

This is a technical detail of the highest importance, which will allow investigators to reconstruct with precision the final, dramatic moments of the 33-year-old’s life and to definitively consolidate the circumstantial evidence against the person responsible.