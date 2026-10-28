Acireale: final farewell to Cardinal Paolo Romeo as funeral held in cathedral

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ACIREALE (CT) – The Basilica Cathedral of Acireale, packed to capacity with the faithful and citizens, this morning, Wednesday 28 October, hosted the funeral of Cardinal Paolo Romeo, former Archbishop of Palermo, who died in recent days at the age of 88. The community of Acireale gathered around his family to pay a final, emotional tribute to one of its most distinguished sons.

The solemn liturgy was presided over by the Bishop of Acireale and president of CESi, Archbishop Antonino Raspanti, and concelebrated by numerous bishops and priests from across Sicily, in the presence of the main civil and military authorities.

Messages from institutions and the Vatican

At the end of the liturgical celebration, messages of condolence from the leaders of the institutions and the universal Church were read out. In particular, messages were sent by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, by Pope Leo XIV and by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, bearing witness to the high spiritual and diplomatic profile the cardinal held throughout his life.

In his homily, Archbishop Raspanti recalled the Christian value of Christ’s resurrection as the foundation of hope:

“Eternal life will be our all: it will gather every fragment of our existence, healing sins and frailties. In a world marked by wars, violence and suffering, the Crucified Christ represents an embrace of salvation in which to find peace.”

Archbishop Lorefice’s tribute: “A life in service to the Gospel and the poorest”

In his moving address, the Archbishop of Palermo, Archbishop Corrado Lorefice, retraced the key stages of Romeo’s ministry at the head of the Palermitan diocesan community.

Lorefice recalled the historic moments of Paolo Romeo’s episcopate, from welcoming Pope Benedict XVI to Palermo to the complex process that led to the beatification of Father Pino Puglisi, the martyr priest killed by the mafia out of hatred for the faith. He also highlighted the cardinal’s deep concern for the marginalised, as shown by his drive to support the local Caritas, his closeness to street communities and his constant backing for the evangelical work of Brother Biagio Conte.

Burial in the cathedral

Born in Acireale on 20 February 1938, Cardinal Romeo had spent many years in diplomatic service for the Holy See in various countries before Pope Benedict XVI called him to lead the Archdiocese of Palermo, yet he never severed the deep bond of affection with his home town.

At the end of the religious service, the cardinal’s body was laid to rest in the funeral chapel of Acireale cathedral, accompanied by the heartfelt prayers of the clergy, his family and the entire town.