Partinico: 36-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting street vendor over meal bill, father-in-law held for weapons and drugs

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PARTINICO (PA) – A trivial row over the price of a meal nearly turned into tragedy. The Carabinieri’s Operational Section in Partinico, together with the Investigative Unit in Palermo, the Palermo Oreto station and the Dog Unit, carried out a custody order for prison issued by the preliminary investigations judge at the Court of Palermo at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The order applies to a 36-year-old, seriously suspected of aggravated attempted murder and unlawful possession and carrying of a firearm.

The 8 July ambush after the row over the bill

The incident dates back to 8 July in Partinico. According to the investigators’ reconstruction, the 36-year-old opened fire on a street vendor, wounding him in the foot. The violent act reportedly stemmed from an argument over a minor issue connected to the cost of a meal he had just eaten.

The Carabinieri’s investigation drew on a complex body of evidence: by cross-referencing statements gathered at the scene of the shooting with an analysis of phone records and monitoring of the suspect’s social media profiles, they managed to reconstruct how the attack unfolded and to identify the alleged perpetrator.

Search and raid at the father-in-law’s home: weapons and 8 kg of drugs hidden in perfume bottles

During operations to trace the weapon used in the shooting, the Carabinieri searched the home of the suspect’s father-in-law, a man already known to the police.

The search uncovered a veritable arsenal and a large quantity of drugs:

A .38 calibre revolver with its serial number filed off;

with its serial number filed off; 35 .38 calibre cartridges and 21 .32 calibre cartridges ;

and ; Over 8 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, hashish and marijuana, skilfully concealed inside perfume boxes.

In light of what was found, the father-in-law was also arrested in the act with charges of possession with intent to supply drugs and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition.