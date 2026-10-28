Horoscope: star sign predictions from 26 October to 1 November 2026

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With the definitive arrival of the heart of autumn and the Moon passing through various zodiac phases, the week from 26 October to 1 November 2026 looks set to be intense and full of twists for all twelve signs of the zodiac. From new professional opportunities and emotional clarity to a push towards long-term projects, here are the detailed astrological predictions for the coming days.

♈ Aries (21 March – 19 April)

A week of great determination on the professional front. Mercury in a favourable aspect boosts negotiations, contracts and the start of new business contacts. In love, however, you will need a little more patience with your partner, especially in the middle of the week when tension could rise.

♉ Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Stability and practicality characterise these days. At work you will finally reap the rewards of the hard work sown in recent months. As for love, this is the ideal time to make important plans for the future of your relationship or to strengthen a recent bond.

♊ Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Creativity is soaring and brilliant ideas are there to be put into practice immediately. Communication is your real strength at the start of the week: make the most of it in work negotiations. In love, new encounters are strongly favoured for those still searching for their soulmate.

♋ Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Your sensitivity is amplified by favourable lunar transits, giving you extraordinary personal and professional intuition. Excellent results for those who work with the public or in social fields. Over the weekend, home life and family will be a source of deep serenity.

♌ Leo (23 July – 22 August)

You will be the centre of attention in every context, but be careful not to overdo pride or haste. The stars invite you to select your work priorities with extreme care to avoid wasting vital energy. In love, the weekend will bring moments of intense passion.

♍ Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

A week marked by maximum organisation and analytical precision. Be careful, though, about the stress you accumulate: give yourself some restorative breaks. Small, unexpected romantic surprises will warm the atmosphere on Saturday and Sunday.

♎ Libra (23 September – 22 October)

You will rediscover inner harmony after a few days of uncertainty and indecision. Interpersonal relationships benefit from a renewed ability to listen and use diplomacy. Excellent prospects for earnings and growth for those working in commercial or creative fields.

♏ Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

With the Sun shining in your sign, you feel full of vitality, charm and ready to achieve new goals. A decisive turning point for personal, legal and financial matters that have been pending for too long: now is the time to act decisively.

♐ Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

A strong desire for escape, movement and new horizons to explore. This is the ideal time to plan upcoming trips or start advanced training courses. Good news on the financial front too, with unexpected income midweek.

♑ Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Mars in a favourable position gives you inexhaustible energy to tackle complex tasks and pressing deadlines. However, your emotional life requires greater presence and listening: do not let professional commitments absorb all your free time.

♒ Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

A strong desire for innovation and breaking away from the usual patterns. This is the right week to propose out-of-the-box projects to your work team. In love, maximum transparency with your partner is required to avoid trivial misunderstandings.

♓ Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Artistic inspiration and romance pervade your days. At work it is essential to stay grounded and carefully check the details of contracts before signing. Magical encounters and intense emotions for lonely hearts.

Tags

Horoscope, Astrology, Zodiac, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Sicilia Da Vivere