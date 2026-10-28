Syracuse, extraordinary police checks in Borgata: 68 people identified and 5 drivers fined

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The National Police (Polizia di Stato) have tightened controls in Syracuse’s Borgata district. Yesterday, Police Headquarters organised and carried out an extraordinary high-impact territorial control operation to ensure urban safety and tackle degradation and petty crime in the area’s most sensitive spots.

Operation between Piazza Santa Lucia and local venues

The prevention operation involved joint action by officers from the patrol units at Syracuse Police Headquarters and teams from the Crime Prevention Department for Eastern Sicily, who travelled from Catania for the purpose.

Police focused on Piazza Santa Lucia and the nearby roads. The widespread checkpoints covered pedestrians and passing cars, also extending to the immediate vicinity of local shops, which are often gathering points for people who misuse alcohol.

The results of the activities and the continuation of operations

At the end of the operation, the overall results were:

68 people identified;

identified; 26 vehicles checked;

checked; 2 vehicles seized;

seized; 5 fines issued for Highway Code violations;

issued for Highway Code violations; 1 vehicle registration document withdrawn.

Police Headquarters have announced that prevention activities in the Borgata district will not stop here: the extraordinary operations will in fact continue on a daily basis and will be further strengthened ahead of the weekend to ensure a constant institutional presence in the area.