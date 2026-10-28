Syracuse: Paolo Arena is the new senior officer for Administrative and Social Police

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A change at the top of the operational and managerial leadership of Syracuse Police Headquarters. The Administrative and Social Police Division has a new senior officer: the newly promoted senior police officer Paolo Arena.

Paolo Arena’s return to Syracuse

For Dr Paolo Arena this marks a significant return to Syracuse, where he has worked before as head of the Noto police station, earning recognition for his personal and professional qualities as well as for major investigative and managerial achievements.

Arena now takes charge of the Administrative and Social Division in the provincial capital after successfully leading the Ventimiglia public security police station, a sensitive outpost for border control and public safety.

Giordano called to Rome and the police chief’s farewell

Arena succeeds senior police officer Francesco Giordano, who is leaving Syracuse after being appointed to a prestigious role in Rome at the General Administration Office of the Public Security Department.

The Syracuse police chief, Aldo Fusco, thanked Dr Giordano for his excellent work and dedication to the province, and wished him the best for his new and exciting professional chapter in the capital. At the same time, the police chief warmly welcomed Dr Arena and wished him every success in serving and protecting the Syracuse community.