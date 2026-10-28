The flavours of Agrigento’s autumn: black pork with chestnuts, mushrooms and Nero d’Avola reduction

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AGRIGENTO – As autumn deepens and temperatures drop, Agrigento’s cuisine leaves behind the fresh, summery flavours of the coast to rediscover the wealth of inland produce. Among the hills that rise from Agrigento towards the Sicani mountains, late October brings to the table the intense scents of the forest, the aroma of wood and the unique flavours of the land’s fruits.

One of the most iconic dishes of this season is a main course that celebrates autumn in all its facets: sliced black pork from the Nebrodi on a bed of porcini mushrooms, roasted chestnuts and Nero d’Avola reduction.

The excellence of local ingredients

This dish is the perfect marriage of centuries-old farming tradition and the modernity of Agrigento’s fine dining. The star ingredient is black pork meat, from a native Sicilian breed reared semi-wild, renowned for its exceptional tenderness and the rich, savoury flavour of its fatty, tasty flesh.

Accompanying the meat are fresh porcini mushrooms gathered in the Sicani woods and local chestnuts, roasted and sautéed in a pan with aromatic herbs such as rosemary and wild thyme. The dish is finished with a key element of Agrigento’s wine culture: a velvety reduction of Nero d’Avola, a full-bodied red wine that adds a perfect note of acidity and sweetness to balance the richness of the pork.

Preparation between history and place

The preparation begins with searing the meat over high heat to seal in the juices, keeping the centre tender and succulent. Meanwhile, the mushrooms are sautéed with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil from Agrigento’s valleys and a clove of red garlic, together with the chestnuts, which are first parboiled and then briefly fried in the pan.

The Nero d’Avola reduction is made by letting the wine simmer gently with a juniper berry and a spoonful of local orange-blossom honey until it reaches a thick, glossy consistency. The dish is then assembled by placing the slices of pork on top of the mushrooms and chestnuts, and finishing with a drizzle of the warm reduction.

A perfect pairing with local wines

To fully appreciate this late-October speciality, sommeliers recommend pairing it with a Nero d’Avola DOC Sicilia vintage or a Cerasuolo di Vittoria, wines capable of supporting the dish’s structure without overpowering the delicacy of the chestnuts and the aroma of the mushrooms.

A taste experience that tells the most authentic story of the province of Agrigento: a land where the table remains the primary place for preserving memory, culture and the seasons.