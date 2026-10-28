Calabria: ROS anti-‘ndrangheta raid in Cosenza, 41 arrests. Mayor of Corigliano-Rossano Flavio Stasi under house arrest

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

COSENZA – A large-scale raid shook Calabria in the early hours of the morning. The Carabinieri’s Special Operations Group (ROS) and the Cosenza provincial command executed a precautionary custody order against 41 people, the focus of a complex judicial investigation into the ‘ndrangheta’s branches in the Cosenza area.

Of those detained, 24 were taken to prison, while the remaining 17 were placed under house arrest.

Mayor Flavio Stasi arrested: charge of political-mafia electoral pact

Among those ordered to house arrest is Flavio Stasi, the centre-left mayor of the Municipality of Corigliano-Rossano, a large town in the province of Cosenza.

The order, issued by the preliminary investigations judge of the Catanzaro Court at the request of the Anti-Mafia District Directorate (DDA), alleges that the suspects, in various capacities, face serious evidence ranging from mafia-type association to murder, as well as unlawful possession of firearms, extortion, robbery, theft and false asset registration. The charges also include procuring the non-enforcement of a sentence and aiding illegal immigration.

All offences are aggravated by the mafia method or purpose; those involved on the political-administrative front are also suspected of the crime of political-mafia electoral pact.

A heavy blow to local clans

Today’s operation marks a crucial step in the fight against organised crime infiltration within local administrations and the economic fabric of northern Calabria. ROS investigators and the Cosenza provincial command are continuing with searches and seizures of assets linked to those under investigation.