Palermo tourism record: 1.4 million visitors in first half of 2026 with surge in foreign tourists and digital spending

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Palermo has confirmed its place as a leading international tourist destination. In the first six months of 2026, the Sicilian capital recorded more than 1.4 million tourist visits, with a sharp rise in the share of foreign visitors. The figures come from the Region of Sicily’s tourism observatory.

Foreign visitors at 70%: Poland, Slovakia and the UK surge ahead

The proportion of tourists from abroad reached 69.4% of the total, up from 64.8% in the same period of 2025.

Among the top source countries are Germany, the United States and Poland. The Polish market posted the biggest increase, with about 46,000 more visits than in the first half of last year. Slovakia (+8,700 visits) and the United Kingdom (+6,450 visits) also performed strongly.

Digital spending: record 26.9% rise according to Nexi report

The positive economic impact is underlined by the latest Nexi report for January–August 2026. In the first eight months of the year, digital transactions by foreign visitors in Palermo totalled €136 million, a 26.9% jump on the previous year. This is the highest percentage increase of any Italian city.

Mayor Lagalla: “Tourism brings real economic value to the local economy”

Commenting on the outstanding results, the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, said:

“The figures for the first six months of 2026 show a city that has further strengthened its appeal in international markets and consolidated its position among the most dynamic tourist destinations. Our city is increasingly well known, chosen and appreciated by foreign visitors. These numbers confirm not only the strength of international tourist demand but also Palermo’s ability to attract new flows. This is a result of the important promotional work we are carrying out and the gradual expansion of air links to and from Falcone-Borsellino airport. Particularly significant is the Nexi report data. This means Palermo is not just a destination that can attract visitors but also a city where tourism generates real economic value. The growth in visitor numbers and spending represents a clear opportunity for development for our local economy and the entire hospitality sector.”

Key phrases

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Tags

Palermo, Tourism, Roberto Lagalla, Falcone Borsellino Airport, Sicily Tourism Observatory, Nexi, Sicily Economy, Palermo News, Sicily Da Vivere