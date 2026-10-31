Palermo: transparency on historic building sites as regional court rules in favour of former court president

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Palermo Municipality must disclose all documents and permits for a building site next to a 16th-century wall under monument protection. This was ruled by the Third Section of the regional administrative court (TAR) for Sicily in a judgment filed on 21 October 2026, upholding an appeal by Salvatore Di Vitale, the former president of the Court of Palermo.

The case began with the appearance of an advertising sign announcing the construction of “elegant and exclusive homes” and the simultaneous fencing off of an area adjacent to the building where the former judge lives. Concerned about protecting the 16th-century ruin located in the immediate vicinity, Salvatore Di Vitale – assisted by lawyers Girolamo Rubino and Gaspare Tesè – had submitted a formal request for access to the documents to both Palermo Municipality and the Superintendency for Cultural and Environmental Heritage.

The aim was to clarify which building permits had been issued and whether any historical-monumental approvals had been granted.

While the Superintendency responded promptly in October 2025, stating that it had no documentation in its archives, no reply came from the municipal authority. The deemed refusal triggered an appeal to the administrative judges.

Upholding the arguments of lawyers Rubino and Tesè, the TAR Sicily quashed the Municipality’s silence, reiterating that the right of access to documents is a general principle aimed at ensuring transparency, impartiality and citizen participation. The judges emphasised that the proximity of the building to the new works gives the citizen a “qualified position” that legitimises the right to verify the regularity of the projects.

Palermo Municipality has been ordered to produce all the requested documentation – projects, enabling titles and any opinions – within the strict deadline of 30 days. Palazzo delle Aquile has also been ordered to pay the legal costs, set at €1,500 plus legal accessories.