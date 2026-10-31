Budget cuts to schools spark Confsal outcry: “Scrap the reduction of nearly 7,000 teaching and ATA posts”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – A new storm is brewing over education in the economic manoeuvre. The gradual reduction in school staffing levels set out in the new Budget Law will save the state almost €252 million a year from 2028.

The figures emerge clearly from the technical report attached to the bill, which quantifies the financial and employment effects of applying Article 66 to teaching staff and to administrative, technical and auxiliary (ATA) staff from the 2027/2028 school year.

The scale of the cuts: nearly 7,000 teaching posts and ATA jobs

The measure sets a structural reduction in overall staffing levels that, once fully implemented, will deprive Italian schools of 6,974 staff:

Teachers : 4,925 fewer posts in the autonomy staffing.

: in the autonomy staffing. ATA staff: 2,049 posts abolished among school assistants, administrative assistants and technicians.

Financially, the cap on posts will save the public purse an estimated €83.9 million in 2027, rising to €251.7 million a year from 2028.

Union reaction: “An unacceptable proposal”

The framework of the rule has triggered an immediate and fierce response from Confsal (the general confederation of autonomous trade unions for workers), which is demanding that the measure be struck from the manoeuvre text.

“The cuts to teaching and ATA staffing levels set out in the Budget Law bill must be scrapped. This is a measure that runs completely counter to the real needs of schools. You cannot ask schools to take on ever greater responsibilities, to guarantee inclusion, quality of education and efficient services, and at the same time reduce the professional resources needed to carry out all these functions.” — Official Confsal statement

The union confederation, alongside the Snals-Confsal Federation, has issued an ultimatum to the government to withdraw the cuts plan, stressing that the education system needs “staff, stability and real investment”. It has announced a mobilisation and a firm, consistent campaign of opposition in every appropriate forum.