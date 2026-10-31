Syracuse: part of the cemetery without water this morning

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A water shortage at Syracuse municipal cemetery is causing difficulties for visitors paying their respects to loved ones, especially during these days when the cemetery is particularly busy.

A situation that calls for immediate action by the city administration. The political groups Alternativa Libera Siracusa, Civico 4, ControCorrente, Europa Verde – AVS Movimento 5 Stelle, Partito Democratico, Sinistra Futura and Sinistra Italiana – AVS are urging the mayor and the city Civil Protection service to urgently arrange a water tanker at the cemetery, providing citizens free of charge with the water they need to clean graves and fill flower vases.

“We cannot accept that citizens, when they go to visit their deceased relatives, also have to face the problem of not finding water. We are asking for a simple, practical and immediately feasible solution: a water tanker for the public to use.”