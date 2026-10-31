Shooting at a Halloween shop in California: one dead and six injured in Fairfield

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FAIRFIELD (USA) – A dramatic act of violence has shaken the town of Fairfield, California, about 70 kilometres north-east of San Francisco. Last night, inside a Spirit Halloween store at the Solano Town Center shopping centre, a shooting left one person dead and six injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

The official toll was announced by the Municipal Police chief, Dan Marshall, and reported by the television network CNN.

Reconstruction and the manhunt

Emergency calls began around 8.30pm local time, when numerous reports of gunfire came in from the Halloween-themed shop.

Police officers arrived quickly on the scene and cordoned off the area to allow first aid to the injured and begin forensic investigations. At present, the authorities are conducting a wide-ranging manhunt to identify and capture the person who opened fire.

Moments of panic among customers

Eyewitness accounts from inside the store at the time of the shooting are harrowing. Speaking to the local broadcaster KCRA, a resident, David Bernal, recounted what his wife, who was in the shop during the attack, had experienced:

“My wife was in the wig section when she suddenly heard the gunshots. She told me she heard the shots and saw people running, screaming and crying. She managed to escape through an emergency exit.”

Investigations are continuing at full speed to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident and the motive behind the attack.