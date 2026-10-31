Astrea marks 14 years of love, justice and concrete action

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Founded on 31 October 2012, the Astrea Association in memory of Stefano Biondo celebrates its 14th anniversary today. The date was deliberately chosen to coincide with Stefano’s “no-longer birthday”, turning immense grief into an unshakable engine of solidarity and social redemption.

“In these 14 years,” explained Rossana La Monica, Stefano’s sister and president of Astrea, “we have carried out countless initiatives across the area in Stefano’s name: few words and a great many deeds, firmly convinced that hands that work and roll up their sleeves are more useful than those that stay clasped.”

As will be recalled, Astrea is a secular organisation that continuously supports over 600 families in Syracuse and across the province, welcoming every person without distinction of ethnicity, skin colour, sexual orientation or religious belief. The goal is not mere assistance but the restoration of personal and social dignity, with special attention always given to the world of disability. “What we do every day,” La Monica continued, “is a mission learned in the field from Stefano’s teaching. He was a person with a mental disability who died tragically after a restraint procedure. It is for him and for his rights that Astrea was born, the goddess of justice.”

Every 31 October marks a fresh start for the entire community. This year, the major new addition to Astrea’s services concerns mental health and emotional wellbeing: thanks to the invaluable collaboration of Dr Letizia Lampo and her colleagues, Astrea will officially open a new psychological support desk.

“On this important milestone,” La Monica concluded, “we remind the public that the search for volunteers and members is always open: anyone who wants to give our organisation a birthday present can choose to donate some of their time by taking part in operational activities at our headquarters or by supporting boys and girls in the Solidarity After-School Club. Full steam ahead, and happy birthday with all the love possible, to every Astrea girl and boy and to Stefano, wherever he may be!”