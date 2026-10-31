Hunting in Sicily halted by TAR as Auteri seeks legal agreement to protect land and hunters

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PALERMO / SYRACUSE – Tensions are high in Sicily’s hunting community after the regional administrative court (TAR) suspended hunting on the island for 2026–2027. Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for the Lega party, has criticised the administrative judges’ ruling and announced legal action.

According to Auteri, who is from Syracuse, the decision directly contradicts the planning drawn up by the Region of Sicily’s offices, unfairly penalising thousands of enthusiasts and those who care for the land.

The statements of Carlo Auteri

The Lega member highlighted how the decision by the Administrative Court overturns the regulatory framework established by the regional government:

“The TAR ruling that suspends hunting for 2026–2027 is in total opposition to the authorisation contained in the Region of Sicily’s departmental decree. This is yet another restriction, an act of closure and dissociation that perhaps fails to recognise the merit of the love and care that hunters have for the land.” — Carlo Auteri, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (Lega)

Defending the sector and the legal strategy

Auteri then stressed the need to protect the image and rights of the hunting community against narratives that paint them as guilty, confirming his intention to take the matter to the competent courts: