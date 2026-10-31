Palermo mourns Michele Di Martino, long‑serving director of the Malaspina juvenile prison

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – The city of Palermo and the entire Sicilian juvenile justice sector are mourning the death of Michele Di Martino, a leading figure in the prison service for minors, who for many years directed the Malaspina juvenile detention centre and led the Sicily juvenile justice centre.

Institutions and civil society have united in grief, recalling his innovative approach to the social reintegration of young people and to building integrated rehabilitation pathways.

The tribute from Palermo’s States General for Children

In a joint statement, the spokespeople of the States General for Children, Adolescents and Youth Policies of the City of Palermo expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the former director:

“We learned with deep sorrow of the death of Michele Di Martino. He was a great servant of the state: he gave institutions a human, attentive and competent face, combining sensitivity towards the boys and girls entrusted to him with the rigour of public service and community engagement. With a spirit that was innovative and visionary for its time, he understood and championed the importance of dialogue and collaboration between the judiciary and the third sector. Thanks to his openness, the synergistic work of many Palermo organisations and institutions made it possible to build paths of redemption and inclusion faithful to the constitutional principle that punishment should be rehabilitative.” — States General for Children, Adolescents and Youth Policies of Palermo

His human and professional legacy

Di Martino’s work shaped for decades the guidelines for treating minors subject to judicial measures, promoting constant dialogue between detention facilities, local social networks and vocational training projects for the young inmates of Malaspina.