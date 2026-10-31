Priolo Gargallo: 2026 thermal spa stay begins with 38 seniors heading to Riolo Terme

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
PRIOLO GARGALLO – The official start has been given to the climate and spa stay promoted by the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo and dedicated to resident seniors. From 3 to 14 November 2026, a group of 38 eligible seniors will travel to the renowned spa town of Riolo Terme in Emilia-Romagna for a 12-day programme focused on health, physical and mental wellbeing and socialising.
The initiative combines a targeted therapeutic plan with a rich recreational programme, including excursions, leisure time and guided cultural visits.
“We are truly happy and proud to launch an initiative that is vital for the wellbeing of our older citizens. Through this project we reaffirm our utmost attention to seniors, offering not only targeted spa treatments but also moments of relaxation, cultural visits and enjoyable time together. We thank consultant Francesco Garufi for his collaboration and wish all participants a good journey, a peaceful stay and a swift rejuvenation.”
— Pippo Gianni (mayor) and Alessandro Biamonte (deputy mayor of Priolo Gargallo)
Stay programme (3–14 November 2026)
- 3 November (Departure for Riolo Terme): Participants meet at 7am at Largo Autonomia Comunale in Priolo and depart by coach to Villa San Giovanni. Board the Frecciarossa train to Bologna (packed lunch of Sortino PDO pizzolo provided by Trotilo Viaggi). Arrival in Bologna at 6.30pm, transfer to the hotel in Riolo Terme, welcome aperitif and evening reception.
- 4–7 November (Spa and relaxation): Morning cycle of spa treatments and therapies; free afternoons for walks, shopping and relaxation; group evenings with dinner and entertainment.
- 8 November (Cultural trip to Ravenna): Coach excursion to Ravenna, the historic capital of the Western Roman Empire and a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its mosaics. Guided tour of the old town, basilicas and monuments (packed lunch provided). Return to the hotel in the afternoon.
- 9–13 November (Wellbeing and group life): Completion of the morning spa programme, afternoon recreational activities and evening events at the hotel.
- 14 November (Return to Priolo Gargallo): Depart by coach at 8.30am for Bologna Centrale station. Depart on the Frecciarossa at 10.27am to Calabria (packed lunch provided by the hotel), arrival at Villa San Giovanni at 6.35pm and connecting coach with return to Priolo expected in the evening.