Priolo Gargallo: 2026 thermal spa stay begins with 38 seniors heading to Riolo Terme

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – The official start has been given to the climate and spa stay promoted by the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo and dedicated to resident seniors. From 3 to 14 November 2026, a group of 38 eligible seniors will travel to the renowned spa town of Riolo Terme in Emilia-Romagna for a 12-day programme focused on health, physical and mental wellbeing and socialising.

The initiative combines a targeted therapeutic plan with a rich recreational programme, including excursions, leisure time and guided cultural visits.

“We are truly happy and proud to launch an initiative that is vital for the wellbeing of our older citizens. Through this project we reaffirm our utmost attention to seniors, offering not only targeted spa treatments but also moments of relaxation, cultural visits and enjoyable time together. We thank consultant Francesco Garufi for his collaboration and wish all participants a good journey, a peaceful stay and a swift rejuvenation.” — Pippo Gianni (mayor) and Alessandro Biamonte (deputy mayor of Priolo Gargallo)

Stay programme (3–14 November 2026)