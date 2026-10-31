Floridia: 25-year-old arrested by Carabinieri for cumulative sentence for crimes against the person, weapons and drugs

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA – The Carabinieri of the Floridia station have arrested a 25-year-old local man, enforcing a custody order for house arrest issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Syracuse.

The man, already known to the police for previous offences involving crimes against the person, property, as well as weapons and drug-related matters, must serve a total sentence of 1 year, 9 months and 10 days in prison for cumulative penalties.

The previous offences and the June 2026 arrest

The 25-year-old’s legal situation has worsened recently. On 19 June 2026, he had been caught red-handed and arrested by the Carabinieri of the Floridia station during a search of his home.

On that occasion, the Carabinieri had found and seized:

Weapons and ammunition : a fully functional revolver complete with ammunition.

: a fully functional revolver complete with ammunition. Drugs: several doses of cocaine ready for sale, along with various materials used for cutting and packaging the substance.

Notification and enforcement of the measure

After completing the formalities at the Carabinieri station, the arrested man was taken to his home, where he will serve the remaining sentence under house arrest, at the disposal of the Syracuse judicial authority.