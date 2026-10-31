Francofonte: Carabinieri recover stolen goods and report two men after farm theft

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FRANCOFONTE – Carabinieri from Francofonte station have reported to the judicial authorities two local men, a 44-year-old and a 39-year-old, both already known to police for previous property offences, for aggravated theft.

The operation in contrada Celza and the recovered goods

The action followed a report by the owner of a farm in contrada Celza, who had discovered the theft inside his premises.

Prompt checks and investigations by the Carabinieri quickly identified the two suspects and recovered all the stolen property:

Agricultural products : a large quantity of liquid fertiliser for citrus groves.

: a large quantity of liquid fertiliser for citrus groves. Work equipment: various tools and agricultural implements taken from the farm.

The recovered goods were returned in full to the rightful owner, while the two men were referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse.