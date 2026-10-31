Rosolini: 26-year-old arrested by Carabinieri on drug charge and taken to Cavadonna prison

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROSOLINI – The Carabinieri of Rosolini station arrested a 26-year-old local man, already known to police for previous drug offences, carrying out a prison order issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Syracuse.

The arrest and transfer to prison

The restrictive measure stems from a final conviction to one year in prison for cumulative sentences, relating to the offence of unlawful possession of drugs committed in the Municipality of Rosolini in February 2024.

After the formalities at the station, the man was transferred and admitted to the Cavadonna prison in Syracuse, where he will serve the remaining sentence imposed by the judicial authority.