Scordia: stolen air conditioners found in rural warehouse, three reported

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SCORDIA – A swift operation against property crime by the Carabinieri of Scordia station has led to three men aged 57, 51 and 28, from Scordia and Militello in Val di Catania, being reported to the judicial authorities for handling stolen goods in concert.

The investigation began after a detailed criminal complaint was filed at Ragusa Police Headquarters by the owners of a specialist company based in Scordia, the victim of the theft of a large stock of air conditioners from its logistics warehouse.

The investigation and the raid in the Scordia countryside

Investigators cross-checked the engine and split-unit codes and serial numbers provided by the company with the territorial monitoring network. The checks led the Carabinieri to an isolated farmhouse in the Scordia countryside.

During an evening raid – carried out by the local Carabinieri station with support from the Palagonia company’s Radiomobile unit and agents from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) Flying Squad in Ragusa – the officers raided the building and found the stolen goods:

The seized devices : 16 complete air-conditioning units were found, perfectly matching the brand, model and serial numbers of those in the complaint.

: were found, perfectly matching the brand, model and serial numbers of those in the complaint. Packaging and boxes: 4 empty boxes bearing the identification codes of machines already placed or transferred were also seized.

Seizure and investigative developments

The entire load was placed under judicial seizure pending procedures for its return to the rightful owners. Meanwhile, the three men have been referred to the judicial authorities.

Investigations by the Carabinieri and the police continue to reconstruct the handling channels, verify the possible involvement of other accomplices and identify the final destination of the unpackaged air conditioners.