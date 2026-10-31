Lentini: serious hygiene failings at bakery lead to €3,000 fine and suspension proposal

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LENTINI – Tighter checks on the supply chain and public health protection in the Lentini area. Officers from the local National Police (Polizia di Stato) station, as part of a targeted programme of administrative inspections at businesses serving food and drink, carried out a joint inspection operation with specialist staff from the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse.

The monitoring focused on strict compliance with current hygiene regulations, on the wholesomeness of work and storage areas, and on the correct storage of raw materials and baked goods sold to the public.

Serious failings at the bakery and enforcement action

During the inspection at a bakery in the town, police and health inspectors found serious failings and major hygiene shortcomings.

Following the irregularities found in the production and sales premises, immediate action was taken against the business owner:

Financial penalties : fines totalling €3,000 were issued.

: fines totalling were issued. Suspension of activity: a formal proposal was made to suspend the business until all legal hygiene and structural requirements are fully restored.

Joint inspections by the National Police and the provincial health authority will continue in the coming days across the area to ensure consumer safety and health.