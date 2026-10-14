Rome Film Fest 2026: Luisa Ranieri dazzles on the red carpet in Stella McCartney with fuchsia shoes

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
Rome – The opening night of the Rome Film Fest 2026 crowned Luisa Ranieri as one of the undisputed queens of style and sophistication at the festival. On the red carpet set up for the premiere of Paolo Genovese’s film “The Sound of New Things”, the actress walked by, capturing the photographers’ attention with an outfit that redefines the canons of contemporary elegance.
Curated down to the smallest detail by stylist Gloria Ripamonti, the look successfully blended the geometric rigor of menswear with a high-impact, hyper-feminine color contrast.
The Stella McCartney suit and the high-contrast fuchsia shoes
Breaking with the tradition of the classic floor-length evening gown, Luisa Ranieri showcased a bespoke creation by Stella McCartney, interpreting a deconstructed mannish style with great sensuality:
- The fluid white shirt: The top is dominated by a fluid white shirt with a deep V-neck left open at the front and soft sleeves slightly rolled up at the wrists.
- The wide-leg trousers and the tuxedo sash: The shirt is tucked into black wide-leg trousers that glide sinuously along the red carpet. Defining the waist is a black satin tuxedo sash that evokes the aesthetic of a men’s tuxedo in a relaxed key.
- The pop detail: Breaking the black-and-white color palette was the key accessory of the look: a pair of bright fuchsia décolleté peeking out from the fluid hem of the trousers, a visual disruption that dominated the evening’s fashion headlines.