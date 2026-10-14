Rome Film Fest 2026: Luisa Ranieri dazzles on the red carpet in Stella McCartney with fuchsia shoes

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Rome – The opening night of the Rome Film Fest 2026 crowned Luisa Ranieri as one of the undisputed queens of style and sophistication at the festival. On the red carpet set up for the premiere of Paolo Genovese’s film “The Sound of New Things”, the actress walked by, capturing the photographers’ attention with an outfit that redefines the canons of contemporary elegance.

Curated down to the smallest detail by stylist Gloria Ripamonti, the look successfully blended the geometric rigor of menswear with a high-impact, hyper-feminine color contrast.

The Stella McCartney suit and the high-contrast fuchsia shoes

Breaking with the tradition of the classic floor-length evening gown, Luisa Ranieri showcased a bespoke creation by Stella McCartney, interpreting a deconstructed mannish style with great sensuality: