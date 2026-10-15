Ukraine-USA clash over satellite communications: Musk blames Trump for Starshield restrictions

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

WASHINGTON / KIEV – The controversy over military satellite communications in Ukraine has turned into an open political clash between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and the White House. Faced with strong protests from Kyiv authorities over operational restrictions imposed on the military satellite network Starshield—which have blocked the use of high-speed Ukrainian drones—the entrepreneur rejected all blame, attributing the technical limitations to US President Donald Trump and Pentagon leaders.

Musk’s statements shift the focus of the dispute from the supplying company to the public client in Washington, sparking immediate and fierce political reactions in the US Congress.

Elon Musk’s defense: “The systems belong to the US government”

In response to requests from Ukrainian authorities, Musk clarified that the Starshield infrastructure is government-owned and answers solely to the US military chain of command:

Full political responsibility: According to Musk, any technical parameter, usage condition or terminal restriction is decided by the US administration and military, with final responsibility resting with President Donald Trump.

According to Musk, any technical parameter, usage condition or terminal restriction is decided by the US administration and military, with final responsibility resting with President Donald Trump. Distinction between Starlink and Starshield: The entrepreneur reiterated that the commercial network Starlink is reserved for civilian and defensive purposes, while offensive military capabilities fall exclusively under Starshield, managed by the US armed forces.

The speed limit and its impact on high-speed drones

The crisis erupted following reports from Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhii Beskrestnov (“Flash”), confirmed by the Anadolu agency. Ukrainian jet-powered drones systematically lost signal once they exceeded a certain speed threshold:

The operational block: This was not a bandwidth degradation issue but a terminal movement constraint that cut the connection beyond 160 km/h (and in some contexts even around 80 km/h). Partial restoration: On the evening of October 14, Mykhailo Fedorov announced the restoration of connectivity up to the 160 km/h (100 mph) threshold. Kyiv’s protests: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense highlighted that the 160 km/h cap continues to paralyze the use of next-generation drones, demanding the immediate and complete removal of all speed filters.

Storm in the US Congress and geopolitical tensions

Musk’s involvement of the White House has triggered a harsh political offensive in Washington. Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee accused the Trump administration of indirectly aiding Vladimir Putin by limiting Ukraine’s defense. In the Senate, Jeanne Shaheen called for the unconditional restoration of the service, urging official clarifications from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The case fits into a context of strong friction between Washington and Kyiv, marked by recent complaints from President Volodymyr Zelensky about alleged delays in Russian ballistic missile attack warnings and Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian raids targeting refineries on Russian territory.