Traditional Siracusa sweets: a journey through almonds, honey and age-old recipes

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The confectionery tradition of Syracuse and its province represents one of the most authentic expressions of Sicilian gastronomy. A cultural heritage born from the encounter between ancient monastic recipes, Arab-Norman influences and the excellence of local raw materials, such as the renowned Avola Almond and the Hyblean honey.

From festive specialties to year-round classics, here are the delicacies that symbolize the art of Arethusean pastry-making.

The iconic specialties of Siracusa’s pastry-making

While Sicily is famous for cannoli and cassata, Syracuse boasts a range of exclusive preparations tied to the history of its territory:

Totò (or ‘Toti’): Typical sweets for the Feast of the Dead and All Saints’ Day. These are soft biscuits made with cocoa, spices (clove and cinnamon) and orange zest, covered with a delicious chocolate or sugar glaze.

Typical sweets for the Feast of the Dead and All Saints’ Day. These are soft biscuits made with cocoa, spices (clove and cinnamon) and orange zest, covered with a delicious chocolate or sugar glaze. Facciuni di S. Chiara: Ancient marzipan sweets filled with candied citron or pumpkin and spices, whose original recipe is preserved by the tradition of the Clarissine nuns of Syracuse.

Ancient marzipan sweets filled with candied citron or pumpkin and spices, whose original recipe is preserved by the tradition of the Clarissine nuns of Syracuse. Amandolati and Almond Pastes: The use of the famous pizzuta and fascionello almonds creates soft biscuits, crispy on the outside with a fragrant center, often garnished with a candied cherry or a whole almond.

The use of the famous pizzuta and fascionello almonds creates soft biscuits, crispy on the outside with a fragrant center, often garnished with a candied cherry or a whole almond. Giuggiulena (or Cubaita): The sesame, honey and almond brittle typical of the Christmas period, a direct legacy of Arab rule in Sicily.

The sesame, honey and almond brittle typical of the Christmas period, a direct legacy of Arab rule in Sicily. Cucciddati: Shortcrust pastry biscuits finely hand-carved and filled with dried figs, walnuts, almonds, raisins and citrus zest.

The premium ingredients of the province

At the heart of the quality of Siracusa’s sweets lies a strict selection of local agricultural resources: