Traditional Siracusa sweets: a journey through almonds, honey and age-old recipes

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE – The confectionery tradition of Syracuse and its province represents one of the most authentic expressions of Sicilian gastronomy. A cultural heritage born from the encounter between ancient monastic recipes, Arab-Norman influences and the excellence of local raw materials, such as the renowned Avola Almond and the Hyblean honey.
From festive specialties to year-round classics, here are the delicacies that symbolize the art of Arethusean pastry-making.
The iconic specialties of Siracusa’s pastry-making
While Sicily is famous for cannoli and cassata, Syracuse boasts a range of exclusive preparations tied to the history of its territory:
- Totò (or ‘Toti’): Typical sweets for the Feast of the Dead and All Saints’ Day. These are soft biscuits made with cocoa, spices (clove and cinnamon) and orange zest, covered with a delicious chocolate or sugar glaze.
- Facciuni di S. Chiara: Ancient marzipan sweets filled with candied citron or pumpkin and spices, whose original recipe is preserved by the tradition of the Clarissine nuns of Syracuse.
- Amandolati and Almond Pastes: The use of the famous pizzuta and fascionello almonds creates soft biscuits, crispy on the outside with a fragrant center, often garnished with a candied cherry or a whole almond.
- Giuggiulena (or Cubaita): The sesame, honey and almond brittle typical of the Christmas period, a direct legacy of Arab rule in Sicily.
- Cucciddati: Shortcrust pastry biscuits finely hand-carved and filled with dried figs, walnuts, almonds, raisins and citrus zest.
The premium ingredients of the province
At the heart of the quality of Siracusa’s sweets lies a strict selection of local agricultural resources:
|Ingredient
|Production Area
|Main Use
|Pizzuta / Fascionello Almond
|Avola, Noto, Rosolini
|Marzipan, granita, biscuits and frutta martorana
|Thyme and Citrus Honey
|Hyblean Mountains (Sortino, Ferla)
|Giuggiulena, pignolata and honey sweets
|Syracuse IGP Lemon
|Syracuse coastal strip
|Granita, glazes, creams and aromatic liqueurs
|Sheep’s Ricotta
|Hyblean inland
|Cassata, cannoli and fried ravioli