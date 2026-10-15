Terra e Gusto: a journey through the excellence of Enna province, Sicily’s agricultural heart

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ENNA – Far from the flows of beach tourism but immersed in a suggestive landscape of plateaus, valleys and ancient granaries, the province of Enna holds one of the island’s most authentic agri-food heritages. It is the “green heart” of Sicily, where the land offers historic excellences recognized with quality labels DOP, IGP and Slow Food Presidia.

From historic cheeses enriched with rare spices to unique cultivation techniques found nowhere else in the world, Enna’s food and wine culture confirms itself as a benchmark for quality agri-food production.

The symbolic excellences of the Enna territory

The basket of typical products from the Enna area skillfully combines centuries-old pastoralism with resilient, high-quality agriculture:

Piacentinu Ennese DOP: A historic raw sheep’s milk cheese unique for its intense golden-yellow color, due to the addition of native saffron during processing, and enhanced with whole black peppercorns.

A historic raw sheep’s milk cheese unique for its intense golden-yellow color, due to the addition of native saffron during processing, and enhanced with whole black peppercorns. Pesca Tardiva di Leonforte IGP: Known as the “peach in the bag”, it is manually bagged on the branch in summer to protect it from pests without using chemicals, slowly ripening until late autumn.

Known as the “peach in the bag”, it is manually bagged on the branch in summer to protect it from pests without using chemicals, slowly ripening until late autumn. Lenticchia Nera di Leonforte: A Slow Food Presidium with high nutritional value, cultivated for generations on the Enna hills and appreciated for its great resistance to cooking.

A Slow Food Presidium with high nutritional value, cultivated for generations on the Enna hills and appreciated for its great resistance to cooking. Olio Extravergine d’Oliva Iblei ed Ennesi: Produced from native cultivars such as Tonda Iblea and Nocellara Messinese, characterized by fruity notes and strong aromaticity.

Produced from native cultivars such as Tonda Iblea and Nocellara Messinese, characterized by fruity notes and strong aromaticity. Cassatella di Agira: A symbol of local pastry-making, a tender shortcrust pastry filled with a cooked cream made of cocoa, ground almonds, durum wheat flour and lemon zest.

Product fact sheet and production areas

Product Designation / Recognition Reference Municipalities Main Characteristics Piacentinu Ennese DOP Enna, Calascibetta, Piazza Armerina Sheep’s cheese flavored with saffron Pesca Tardiva IGP / Slow Food Presidium Leonforte, Assoro, Agira Manual bagging, sweet and crunchy pulp Lenticchia Nera Slow Food Presidium Leonforte, Enna Small, dark and rich in antioxidants Fava Larga di Leonforte Traditional Product Leonforte Quick cooking, base for the typical maccu

Sustainability and rural identity

The enhancement of the short supply chain and the recovery of ancient Sicilian grains (such as Timilia and Russello) are restoring centrality to the agricultural businesses of the inland areas. The commitment of young producers and Protection Consortia is transforming Enna’s agri-food sector into a model of sustainable development linked to food and wine tourism.