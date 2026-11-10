Syracuse: council drops car park privatisation and hostel expansion

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Two projects by the Syracuse Municipal council under mayor Francesco Italia will not go ahead. They are the proposed privatisation of the city’s car parks and the planned funding for the expansion of the Cassibile immigrant centre. The news reportedly emerged officially during a council commission meeting, when the committee examined Appendix I of the three-year services plan, in the section on defunding.

The decision opens a new front in the city’s political debate and is claimed as a victory by Fratelli d’Italia and the opposition forces, which in recent months had challenged both initiatives, raising doubts about their advisability and the sustainability of the administrative choices.

According to the opposition, abandoning the two projects confirms the critical issues already highlighted during political and institutional discussions. In particular, the car park privatisation proposal had been contested over its potential impact on parking management and services for residents.

Similarly, the Cassibile centre expansion project had sparked controversy and opposition from political forces.

For Fratelli d’Italia, including the two projects among those defunded is a result of the oversight and opposition work carried out in the Municipal council and in institutional bodies. This political interpretation is accompanied by broader criticism of the municipal executive led by Italia.

The opposition indeed speaks of an administration in difficulty, denouncing an alleged paralysis in municipal activity and a lack of concrete responses to the city’s daily needs.

Attention now shifts to the motion of no confidence in mayor Francesco Italia. For the forces contesting the current administration, the debate on the motion could represent a decisive step towards opening a new political and administrative phase in Syracuse.