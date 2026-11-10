SAC opens applications for new board member

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province) has launched the procedure to select a new member of the board of Società Aeroporto Catania (SAC). A public notice has been published to collect expressions of interest and draw up a candidacy proposal.

The initiative, started on the direction of the president of the Free association of municipalities, Michelangelo Giansiracusa, was approved with Determination no. 2415 of 9 November 2026. The procedure is necessary following the resignation of a board member of the airport company.

The Free association of municipalities, as a SAC shareholder, thus intends to exercise its prerogatives in appointing a new representative on the company’s management body.

Applications by 13 November

Interested parties may submit their expression of interest by 10am on Friday 13 November 2026, following the methods and requirements set out in the notice published on the institution’s website.

The procedure’s timeline is tied to the convening of the SAC shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for Tuesday 17 November, during which decisions will also be taken on the composition of the board of directors.