Waste and centre-right clash: Vinciullo (Grande Sicilia) hits back at Cannata and calls for coalition meeting

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political row over the collapse of waste governance in the province of Syracuse shows no sign of abating. Hours after Luca Cannata, the Fratelli d’Italia MP, spoke about the €160 million tender and the special commission for SRR ATO Siracusa Provincia, a stinging reply has come from Vincenzo Vinciullo, the provincial commissioner for the Grande Sicilia movement.

The Grande Sicilia figure rejected the charge of “self-commissioning” levelled at the centre-right political axis, disputed the FdI MP’s account of events and announced a formal request for a provincial coalition meeting to clarify the recent internal tensions.

Vinciullo: “Administrative origin, not political. Cannata forgets his years in Avola”

In his response, Vinciullo first explained the background to the regional measure that led to the appointment of a special commissioner for the waste authority:

“The special commission that hon. Cannata refers to did not arise from recent events but stemmed from a communication by the town clerk highlighting possible conflicts of interest within the board of directors. The entire affair must be reconstructed correctly, without oversimplification or distortion. We invite hon. Cannata, if he has any useful information or evidence, to share it in the appropriate forums.”

The Grande Sicilia commissioner then turned to the administrative record of the Fratelli d’Italia MP and his family in the Municipality of Avola:

“When hon. Cannata was mayor of Avola, he played a leading role in the ATO, and his sister, now mayor of Avola, still holds a position in this area. Why were the very problems he now denounces not raised with the same diligence during the years he held those posts?”

Jabs at Aretusacque and Siracusa Risorse

The Grande Sicilia figure raised the stakes, suggesting political motives and appointment balances behind Fratelli d’Italia’s attacks:

“Perhaps hon. Cannata would like a lawyer close to him to join the Aretusacque board of directors, and that is a legitimate matter for discussion. It is not acceptable, however, for every unmet request to turn into an opportunity to attack and call the entire centre-right into question.”

In addition, Vinciullo issued a counter-challenge on the provincial public companies: “I invite all provincial councillors to request access to the files on Siracusa Risorse to verify its proper management.”

Official centre-right summit requested ahead of electoral deadlines

The former regional MP stressed the need to end the media battle to safeguard the coalition’s cohesion ahead of the administrative elections in Syracuse, Noto and Avola: