Tartufon… it’s delicious!

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Record €100,000 at the 27th Alba White Truffle World Auction

Records and charity

In the striking setting of Grinzane Cavour Castle in the province of Cuneo, the 27th Alba White Truffle World Auction took place. The star of the event was a magnificent 850-gram specimen, sold for a record €100,000 and awarded to a buyer from Hong Kong.

During the event, other prestigious lots were also assigned:

A 300-gram truffle, after an initial withdrawal, was reassigned to a local entrepreneur for €14,000.

A 210-gram lot went to another local entrepreneur for €8,000.

A 250-gram truffle was purchased for €10,000 by a Michelin-starred chef from Shanghai.

All lots were enhanced by exceptional pairings, including magnum bottles of prestigious wines such as Barolo and Moscato d’Asti, accompanied by 10 kg panettoni.

Beyond its food and wine value, the event confirms its strong charitable vocation: the proceeds from sales, which from 1999 to today have exceeded a total of €7.2 million, are entirely donated to solidarity projects in Italy and abroad (including support for a hospital in Africa, rehabilitation programmes for young people and educational programmes in favelas). For comparison, in the previous edition (2025) the event raised a total of €502,000, driven by a 1,009-gram truffle sold in Hong Kong for €110,000.