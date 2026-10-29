Acireale: three days of art and faith in the cathedral

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ACIREALE (CT) – Three days dedicated to art, spirituality and the history of Acireale Cathedral. From Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 October, a packed programme of events will involve the diocesan community and visitors with exhibitions, solemn liturgical celebrations and cultural events.

At the heart of the initiatives is the cathedral basilica dedicated to Maria Santissima Annunziata, a religious and identity landmark for the city, around which a programme to enhance the ecclesiastical heritage will unfold.

The exhibition programme: from silver to the “To You, Mother” collection

The events begin on Thursday 29 October at 6.30pm at the Diocesan Museum with the opening of the exhibition “For God’s dwelling among men: gold, silver and vestments of Acireale Cathedral”. The day will end at 8pm in the cathedral with Vespers and a community vigil.

From Friday 30 October, the cathedral’s choir loft will host the artistic collection “TO YOU, MOTHER”, designed by fashion art designer Gisella Scibona for the Art Couture Sicily project. The exhibition presents ten haute couture dresses made with fine fabrics and gold-thread embroidery by master Michele Cassata, reproducing the 18th-century frescoes by Antonio Filocamo dedicated to the life of the Virgin.

The dedication of the altar and the All Saints’ Vigil

Among the most significant liturgical events is the solemn Mass on Friday 30 October at 6pm, during which the dedication of the altar will take place. On this occasion, the bishop of Acireale, Antonino Raspanti, will combine the celebration with thanksgiving for the 15th anniversary of his episcopal ordination.

The programme of celebrations will conclude on Saturday 31 October at 8.15pm with the All Saints’ Vigil. The event, promoted by the Youth Pastoral Office and the Liturgical Office, will feature a performance by the musical group Kantiere Kairòs for a concert-testimony aimed at young people.