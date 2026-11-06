Augusta Blue Innovation Hub: webinar on promoting local fish on 9 November

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

AUGUSTA – The aim is to promote lesser-known local fish resources, encourage informed consumption of seafood and strengthen dialogue between institutions, research bodies and the business community. With these goals, the B2B webinar “Filiera Neglette Innovative” will be held on Monday 9 November as part of the activities of the Augusta Blue Innovation Hub, a project promoted by the Municipality of Augusta and funded under the National FEAMPA Programme 2021–2027.

The event is a key moment for discussing the development prospects of the local fishing industry, with a particular focus on so-called “neglected species”: marine resources with high nutritional and commercial value that are nonetheless undervalued in large-scale distribution and catering channels.

Port innovation, energy and climate change

The programme will feature contributions from leading institutional representatives and scientists:

Local development and monitoring : Alberta Romano, member of the municipal executive responsible for urban regeneration in the Municipality of Augusta, will outline the administration’s strategic vision for innovation and applied research in monitoring fishing activities.

: Alberta Romano, member of the municipal executive responsible for urban regeneration in the Municipality of Augusta, will outline the administration’s strategic vision for innovation and applied research in monitoring fishing activities. Port energy community : Attilio Montalto, secretary-general of the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority, will explore the process of establishing the Port Renewable Energy Community, designed to aggregate energy consumption, promote decarbonisation and reduce costs for local businesses.

: Attilio Montalto, secretary-general of the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority, will explore the process of establishing the Port Renewable Energy Community, designed to aggregate energy consumption, promote decarbonisation and reduce costs for local businesses. Changing ecosystems: CNR researcher Adriana Profeta will analyse the impact of warming waters in the Mediterranean, focusing on the spread of alien species (such as the lionfish and blue crab) and the operational implications for local small-scale fishing.

Technological research and how to take part

The contribution of marine technology will be outlined by Giovanni Indiveri (University of Genoa) and Alessandro Ricolfi (University of Florence, newly appointed director of ISME), with a focus on innovations in integrated systems for observing and protecting port ecosystems.

The project involves a partnership between the Municipality of Augusta, the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority, IRBIM-CNR, ISME and the businesses Mare Blu Moscuzza and Nordal Surgelati.

Attendance at the B2B meeting is free, subject to online registration via the Zoom platform.