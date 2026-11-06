An era ends at the former Ilva plant in Taranto: all hot-end facilities shut down

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The shutdown of the hot-end area at the former Ilva plant in Taranto is now complete. The move, confirmed by Acciaierie d’Italia’s special administrator Maurizio Saitta at a meeting at the Labour Ministry, follows a ruling by Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation, which enforced a decree from Milan judges.

The production halt will severely worsen the employment outlook. The company has requested an extension of the extraordinary wage guarantee scheme (Cigs) until 28 February 2027 for up to 8,622 workers—almost double the current 4,450.

Tensions at the ministerial table with the unions

Talks between the company, the government and the social partners ended without agreement and were postponed to Tuesday 10 November. The sticking points are income support and the continuity of payments.

Uilm: National secretary Guglielmo Gambardella highlighted the lack of conditions for an agreement, warning of the risks linked to direct payment by the national social security institute (INPS) after the special administration refused to advance the funds. Uilm is calling for a special law and a package of extraordinary measures including early retirement, recognition of arduous work and incentives for voluntary redundancy.