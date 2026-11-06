Christine Lagarde in Florence: “I want to remain free and independent”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORENCE – “I want to remain free and independent, in what I say and in what I do.” That was how the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, replied when pressed by the editor of Corriere della Sera, Luciano Fontana, about reports of her possible early departure from the helm of the Eurotower, expected next February.

The occasion for her remarks was this afternoon’s meeting with more than 600 students at the event organised by the Permanent Young People-Editors Observatory (Osservatorio for Independent Thinking).

The meeting with students and the themes of independence

Pressed on the rumours of resignation before the natural end of her term, the ECB president reiterated the importance of freedom of thought and action in the institutional role she holds:

Independence of institutions : The president stressed how the principle of autonomy is the fundamental pillar of the European Central Bank’s action.

: The president stressed how the principle of autonomy is the fundamental pillar of the European Central Bank’s action. The message to young people: Addressing the audience of 600 students, Lagarde encouraged the younger generation to develop critical thinking, free from conditioning and interference.

Market expectations and future scenarios

The president’s statements come at a time of particular attention from financial markets and macroeconomic analysts, who are monitoring the ECB’s future moves on interest rates and any developments within the Executive Board of the Frankfurt-based institution.