Catania: police recover four 17th-century books stolen from a church and report a couple for handling stolen goods

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Four rare antique books from the 17th century, stolen from the church of Santa Maria della Guardia in Catania, have been recovered by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and returned to the community. The operation was carried out by officers from the Borgo Ognina police station after a complex investigation.

Following a criminal complaint about the theft filed by those in charge of the place of worship, the police launched checks and enquiries in the area that led them to a 49-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both already known to the police for crimes against property.

The search and the return of the historic heritage

The details of the operation and the subsequent procedural developments:

The discovery : A search of the couple’s home enabled officers to find all the stolen property, consisting of the four 17th-century volumes, which were in good condition.

: A search of the couple’s home enabled officers to find all the stolen property, consisting of the four 17th-century volumes, which were in good condition. The complaint : The two occupants of the property were reported to the judicial authorities for handling stolen goods.

: The two occupants of the property were reported to the judicial authorities for handling stolen goods. The return: The antique texts were handed directly to the priest of Santa Maria della Guardia church, Father Carmelo Latteri, who expressed the deep gratitude of the congregation and the community for the prompt intervention of the police.

It should be noted that the people reported to the judicial authorities are presumed innocent until a final conviction is issued.