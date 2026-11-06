Bomb threats across European skies: new cases in France, Portugal and Romania, security stepped up

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PARIS – The wave of bomb threats causing severe disruption to air travel across Europe continues. Today saw four new alerts involving aircraft over French territory. All planes landed safely—three at Paris Orly and one at Bordeaux—to allow bomb disposal teams to carry out security inspections.

The office of the French prime minister (Matignon) has confirmed an investigation is under way to trace the origin of the messages affecting several European countries, with coordinated action under aerial threat scenarios being considered.

Incidents in Bucharest and on the Rome-Lisbon flight

The string of reports has also reached Bucharest airport and connections with Italy:

Bucharest : A flight from Prague that landed at Henri Coandă International Airport was the subject of a threat described by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) as “non-specific” and without operational evidence of danger.

: A flight from Prague that landed at Henri Coandă International Airport was the subject of a threat described by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) as “non-specific” and without operational evidence of danger. Rome-Lisbon : Another false alarm affected a Ryanair flight that departed from Rome and landed normally in the Portuguese capital at about 8am this morning.

: Another false alarm affected a Ryanair flight that departed from Rome and landed normally in the Portuguese capital at about 8am this morning. More than 20 episodes: Over the past few days more than 20 similar cases have been recorded across Europe, linked to possible attempts to disrupt operations.

Prevention and stepped-up checks at Italian airports

In response to the wave of alerts, Italian airports have raised prevention measures. At Umbria International Airport “San Francesco d’Assisi”, the management company SASE, led by president Andrea Ragnetti, has increased alert levels and coordination with police forces and operating carriers (particularly Ryanair), confirming that no anomalies or impacts on flight regularity have been recorded so far.