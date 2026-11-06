Sicilian schools: €20 million fund for air conditioning ready, local authorities can apply from Tuesday 10 November

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PALERMO – Extra resources are on the way for school buildings across the island to ensure suitable, air-conditioned study environments from the next school year. Starting on Tuesday 10 November, towns, metropolitan cities and free municipal consortia in Sicily will be able to submit applications for access to an extraordinary regional fund of €20 million earmarked for installing air-conditioning systems in school buildings.

The measure, made operational following the latest budget changes approved by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), will be managed by the Region’s special office for school and university building works.

The allocation of funds and how to apply

The €20 million financial ceiling has been divided according to the level of local schools:

Primary and lower-secondary schools : €15 million allocated for buildings under town council responsibility.

: allocated for buildings under town council responsibility. Upper-secondary schools : €5 million allocated for senior schools run by metropolitan cities and free municipal consortia.

: allocated for senior schools run by metropolitan cities and free municipal consortia. Maximum per grant: the regional funding can cover up to a maximum of €150 per student and per school staff member.

Applications must be sent by the local authorities that own the buildings exclusively by certified email, within a time window from 7.30am on 10 November to 11.59pm on 20 November 2026. The work and technical testing must be completed by 31 July 2027 without exception.

Statement by regional minister Mimmo Turano

The regional minister for Education and Vocational Training, Mimmo Turano, expressed satisfaction with the speed of the procedure: