Sicilian schools: €20 million fund for air conditioning ready, local authorities can apply from Tuesday 10 November

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
PALERMO – Extra resources are on the way for school buildings across the island to ensure suitable, air-conditioned study environments from the next school year. Starting on Tuesday 10 November, towns, metropolitan cities and free municipal consortia in Sicily will be able to submit applications for access to an extraordinary regional fund of €20 million earmarked for installing air-conditioning systems in school buildings.
The measure, made operational following the latest budget changes approved by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), will be managed by the Region’s special office for school and university building works.
The allocation of funds and how to apply
The €20 million financial ceiling has been divided according to the level of local schools:
- Primary and lower-secondary schools: €15 million allocated for buildings under town council responsibility.
- Upper-secondary schools: €5 million allocated for senior schools run by metropolitan cities and free municipal consortia.
- Maximum per grant: the regional funding can cover up to a maximum of €150 per student and per school staff member.
Applications must be sent by the local authorities that own the buildings exclusively by certified email, within a time window from 7.30am on 10 November to 11.59pm on 20 November 2026. The work and technical testing must be completed by 31 July 2027 without exception.
Statement by regional minister Mimmo Turano
The regional minister for Education and Vocational Training, Mimmo Turano, expressed satisfaction with the speed of the procedure:
“We have moved from words to action in record time, as it should be. Only two weeks ago the Sicilian parliament approved the law; today the Schifani government has not only already defined the measure but is announcing that it will be operational from next week. The goal is to let students and teachers return to class in September with perfectly working air conditioners.”