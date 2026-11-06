Death toll from Russian attack on Komyshuvakha rises to 53

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on 2 November in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, has risen sharply:

The confirmed death toll has reached 53, while rescuers continue to search for about 50 people still missing under the rubble of a building struck during a humanitarian aid distribution.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensified attacks on strategic Ukrainian sites. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the use of FAB-3000 guided aerial bombs against a power plant near Sumy and military positions in Zaporizhzhia. Energy facilities in the Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts (Kyiv region) and in the Mykolaiv region were also targeted. A civilian was also killed in the Sarny district (Rivne region) following a morning raid.

Kyiv’s response was swift: Ukrainian drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region overnight, causing fires and a chain of explosions at the industrial site.