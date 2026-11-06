Eva Geller dies, Holocaust survivor and victim of 2025 attack

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Eva Geller, a Holocaust survivor, has died in Sydney at the age of 90. She is recognised as the 16th victim of the antisemitic terrorist attack on 14 December 2025 at Bondi Beach, where two armed men inspired by Islamic State opened fire on the crowd gathered for Hanukkah.

Despite the serious injuries that left her hospitalised for long periods, and after surviving Nazi persecution in Romania as a child—during which she lost most of her family—Geller showed extraordinary resilience, learning to walk again and even celebrating her 90th birthday. Her death has been met with deep sorrow, including from Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

With Geller’s death, the number of victims rises in what is considered the worst mass shooting in Australia in decades. The attack was carried out by Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, both inspired by Islamic State ideology. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene; Naveed, who was injured but survived, is currently on trial on terrorism charges and 15 counts of murder, to which further charges may now be added.