Syracuse water service: Cannata attacks mayor Italia – “A bankrupt administrator; citizens need water and transparency”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A fresh political clash has erupted over the management of the integrated water service in the province of Syracuse. Luca Cannata, FdI MP and vice-chair of the Budget Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, has issued a peremptory statement to reply to Francesco Italia, mayor of Syracuse and president of the ATI Idrico.

At the heart of the dispute is the governance of the company Aretusacque, compliance with the rules on public control, and the submission of documents relating to water resource management in the city and province.

Allegations over Aretusacque control and ATI management

According to the FdI representative, the city administration is evading answers about the actual oversight and public control activities it has carried out so far:

Challenge over documents : Cannata states that the ATI was aware of the problems and the dispute over the nature of public control long before the last assembly, precisely as a result of his formal questions and requests for access to documents.

: Cannata states that the ATI was aware of the problems and the dispute over the nature of public control long before the last assembly, precisely as a result of his formal questions and requests for access to documents. Oversight and transparency: The MP stresses the fundamental distinction between merely responding to a request for access to documents and the actual exercise of the powers of control and oversight vested in the ATI president.

Statements by MP Luca Cannata

In his remarks, Cannata dismissed the mayor’s reply as an attempt to deflect attention from the real problems in water management: