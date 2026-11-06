Culture and entertainment: a double bill this weekend with dance in “Private Callas” and “Nel blu Sa(n)remo Danza”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A weekend of powerful emotions and top-quality dance. The stage is set to host two productions with strong visual and emotional impact on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November, with the curtain rising at 8.30pm for both performances.

From an intimate, dramatic account of the life of one of the 20th century’s greatest icons to a moving tribute in motion to Italy’s singer-songwriter heritage, the weekend’s programme offers a varied and immersive artistic journey.

Friday 6 November: “Private Callas” and the drama beyond the diva

The first event, scheduled for the evening of Friday 6 November (8.30pm), presents “Private Callas”, a choral creation designed to celebrate Maria Callas, the Voice of the Century. The work lays bare the contrasts of a life marked by global success but also by deep inner turmoil.

The theme of the work : The piece tackles the issue of gender-based violence in its most invisible and insidious forms, revealing the contrast between the glamour of the “Diva’s” public life and her private suffering.

: The piece tackles the issue of gender-based violence in its most invisible and insidious forms, revealing the contrast between the glamour of the “Diva’s” public life and her private suffering. The social value: Through the language of contemporary dance, the production evokes Callas’s rebellious spirit and her constant struggle for self-assertion and for women’s role in society, reinterpreting operatic tradition in a modern key.

Saturday 7 November: “Nel blu Sa(n)remo Danza” between music and movement

The programme continues on Saturday 7 November (8.30pm) with the show “Nel blu Sa(n)remo Danza”, a choreographic journey celebrating the history of great Italian song.

The company will take the audience on a sensory and emotional journey through the songs and lyrics of Italy’s most famous singer-songwriters. The timeless melodies of the Italian musical tradition take shape and form through the dancers’ movements, turning listening into a visual and dynamic experience.