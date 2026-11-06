Augusta: mayor Di Mare announces over €3 million in investments for schools, maintenance and the environment

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA – More than €3 million earmarked for school buildings, public lighting, maintenance of the municipal cemetery and enhancing green spaces. The Municipality of Augusta, led by mayor Giuseppe Di Mare, has approved a series of municipal executive resolutions designed to improve the city’s services and enhance public assets.

The most significant economic measure concerns the energy upgrade of school and municipal buildings. Through the Conto Termico 3.0 scheme, the Municipality has secured a reservation of incentives worth almost €2.5 million from the energy services manager (GSE).

Urban maintenance and the Ecopark at Monte Tauro

Among the measures approved by the city executive are direct interventions on urban decorum and infrastructure:

Public lighting : the project for the second framework agreement on maintaining the network has been approved, with an allocation of around €140,000 .

: the project for the second framework agreement on maintaining the network has been approved, with an allocation of around . Municipal cemetery : a further €140,000 has been allocated for extraordinary maintenance work inside the cemetery.

: a further has been allocated for extraordinary maintenance work inside the cemetery. Ecopark on via Barone Zuppello: a project worth over €272,000 (to be funded through the Sicily ERDF programme 2021–2027) has been presented for the Monte Tauro district. It includes enhancing green areas by planting new olive trees, dwarf palms and aromatic plants to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Culture and planning: the third edition of “Casa Biblioteca”

Alongside structural work, the administration has given the green light to the programme for the third edition of “Casa Biblioteca”, a series of cultural and artistic events that will accompany residents from November 2026 to May 2027.